POSCO to build battery material plant in Pohang: mayor
POHANG, South Korea, May 21 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Co., South Korea's largest steelmaker, plans to build a plant that will produce anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in the country's southwestern city of Pohang, the city's mayor said Tuesday.
POSCO will start construction on an anode materials plant at Blue Valley National Industrial Complex in Pohang, some 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in November, according to Pohang Mayor Lee Kang-deok, who recently met with POSCO CEO Choi Jeong-woo.
POSCO said it has yet to decide how much it will invest in the new plant, which is expected to be completed by 2022. But according to Pohang officials, the steelmaker plans to invest 700 billion won (US$586 million) to build the plant and to hire more than 100 employees.
Lee and other officials in the region have been calling on POSCO to make more investments in Pohang, where the steelmaker's headquarters and plants are located. They originally asked POSCO to consider building a needle coke plant in the city, but that offer was apparently rejected due to cost issues.
Lee said he also asked POSCO to upgrade its facilities in the region to be environmentally friendly as well as to establish a research center for battery materials on a separate site. POSCO replied that it is thinking of investing 3 trillion won by 2021 to help resolve pollution issues in the region and of setting up the research center in August, according to Lee.
