Army chief of staff to visit Hawaii for U.S. military forum
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook was set to leave for Hawaii on Tuesday to attend a symposium organized by the U.S. Army, Suh's office said.
During his five-day visit, Suh is scheduled to take part in the Land Forces of the Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC 2019) set to take place in Honolulu from May 21-23 (Hawaii Time).
Under the theme of "A Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Innovative and Agile Land Forces," the event is meant to discuss the roles of land forces in the Indo-Asia-Pacific theater and their future commitments.
This year's symposium is to bring major military officers from 26 countries, including Australia, Japan and Britain, according to the organizer.
"(The general) plans to share his assessment and understanding on key regional security issues and security circumstances on the Korean Peninsula with the participants and have bilateral talks with his foreign counterparts to explore ways to boost exchanges and cooperation between their armies," his office said in a release.
During the stay, Suh also plans to meet with some U.S. commanders, including those from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and to visit the command and the 25th Infantry Division, through which "he will reaffirm the Korea-U.S. alliance," it added.
