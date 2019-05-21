KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 98,200 UP 600
Youngpoong 710,000 0
KiaMtr 41,300 DN 1,350
SamsungF&MIns 275,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,000 UP 500
Kogas 42,000 UP 200
HyundaiEng&Const 49,200 DN 800
HANKOOK TIRE WORLDWI DE16600 DN100
Donga Socio Holdings 100,000 DN 500
SK hynix 70,300 DN 600
DaelimInd 103,000 UP 500
GCH Corp 21,500 UP 50
LotteChilsung 164,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiMtr 127,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 67,800 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,800 DN 50
POSCO 233,500 DN 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 110,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,850 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,080 DN 145
SAMSUNG SDS 203,500 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 60,800 UP 200
HANILHOLDINGS 54,400 DN 1,100
SLCORP 22,650 DN 300
Yuhan 245,000 UP 9,000
SamsungElec 43,150 UP 1,150
NHIS 13,300 UP 150
SK Discovery 26,400 UP 50
LS 45,000 UP 150
GC Corp 125,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 38,600 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 75,700 0
ShinhanGroup 45,600 UP 200
HITEJINRO 20,450 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 153,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 49,150 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 33,100 UP 100
S-Oil 84,100 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 103,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 261,500 UP 4,500
(MORE)
-
1
