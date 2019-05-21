KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAI WIA 42,650 DN 750
HHI 107,000 UP 500
Hanwha Chem 21,000 UP 250
KumhoPetrochem 91,800 DN 800
SKC 31,500 UP 150
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,430 UP 110
OCI 87,400 UP 1,700
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,700 DN 200
KorZinc 424,500 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,630 UP 80
SYC 54,100 0
SBC 18,200 0
Hyundai M&F INS 31,000 0
Hanwha 26,550 UP 100
DB HiTek 15,450 UP 750
CJ 104,000 UP 500
JWPHARMA 32,550 UP 200
LGInt 16,850 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 6,530 DN 70
TONGYANG 1,840 UP 35
Daesang 26,350 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,010 DN 70
ORION Holdings 17,550 UP 100
KISWire 24,250 DN 300
LotteFood 570,000 UP 3,000
NEXENTIRE 10,450 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 93,200 UP 200
SsangyongMtr 4,390 DN 15
BoryungPharm 12,300 UP 100
L&L 16,250 DN 50
NamyangDairy 584,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,700 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,050 DN 450
Shinsegae 296,500 DN 3,500
Nongshim 257,500 UP 3,500
SGBC 43,950 DN 250
Hyosung 75,800 UP 100
LOTTE 44,250 DN 400
AK Holdings 48,750 DN 50
Binggrae 75,100 DN 400
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
Two former police chiefs attend arrest warrant hearing in election intervention case
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
S. Korea pushing to hold defense ministers' talks with Japan, China
Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea