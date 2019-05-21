KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 210,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 139,500 UP 500
GS Retail 35,350 UP 200
Ottogi 729,000 UP 9,000
IlyangPharm 26,000 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 4,845 DN 5
HtlShilla 97,500 0
Hanmi Science 68,000 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 98,500 UP 2,600
Hanssem 85,800 DN 300
Mobis 212,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,650 DN 200
HDC HOLDINGS 15,500 DN 250
S-1 93,600 DN 500
Hanchem 87,600 UP 2,300
DWS 35,950 UP 700
UNID 48,000 DN 350
KEPCO 25,050 DN 350
JW HOLDINGS 6,170 UP 80
SamsungSecu 34,700 UP 250
DaeduckElec 12,000 UP 1,500
SKTelecom 258,000 DN 2,500
S&T MOTIV 35,400 DN 650
HyundaiElev 80,200 DN 500
LG Uplus 14,800 DN 600
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,100 UP 100
Muhak 11,250 UP 100
KT&G 103,500 UP 500
DHICO 6,090 DN 80
SBS 21,900 UP 500
LG Display 16,900 UP 150
SK 241,500 0
Hanon Systems 10,850 DN 500
Kangwonland 30,750 DN 250
NAVER 114,500 DN 4,000
Kakao 125,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 485,000 UP 500
FARMSCO 7,090 DN 280
DSME 28,900 UP 650
DSINFRA 6,460 DN 60
(MORE)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
4
Two former police chiefs attend arrest warrant hearing in election intervention case
-
5
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
2
S. Korea pushing to hold defense ministers' talks with Japan, China
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea