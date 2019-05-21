DWEC 4,845 UP 5

Donga ST 96,800 UP 100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,950 UP 150

CJ CheilJedang 283,500 UP 500

DongwonF&B 253,000 UP 500

KEPCO KPS 30,200 DN 800

LGH&H 1,282,000 0

LGCHEM 329,500 DN 500

KEPCO E&C 21,300 UP 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 95,100 UP 900

HALLA HOLDINGS 41,000 UP 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,300 DN 150

LGELECTRONICS 72,900 UP 2,400

Celltrion 181,000 DN 7,000

Huchems 21,450 DN 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 163,000 UP 7,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,000 DN 100

KIH 71,000 0

LOTTE Himart 44,250 UP 700

GS 50,100 UP 700

CJ CGV 35,500 DN 1,050

HYUNDAILIVART 18,550 DN 300

LIG Nex1 33,850 DN 650

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,000 DN 4,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,400 UP 800

HANWHA LIFE 3,440 UP 35

AMOREPACIFIC 190,500 DN 4,500

LF 22,800 DN 500

FOOSUNG 7,350 0

SK Innovation 168,500 UP 3,500

POONGSAN 24,850 DN 250

KBFinancialGroup 46,400 UP 50

Hansae 24,000 DN 300

LG HAUSYS 56,000 DN 300

Youngone Corp 40,950 DN 1,350

GKL 21,500 UP 300

DAEKYO 6,080 UP 10

KOLON IND 44,850 DN 1,150

HanmiPharm 402,000 DN 1,000

Handsome 43,400 DN 800

(MORE)