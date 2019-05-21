KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DWEC 4,845 UP 5
Donga ST 96,800 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,950 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 283,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 253,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 30,200 DN 800
LGH&H 1,282,000 0
LGCHEM 329,500 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 21,300 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 95,100 UP 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,300 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 72,900 UP 2,400
Celltrion 181,000 DN 7,000
Huchems 21,450 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,000 DN 100
KIH 71,000 0
LOTTE Himart 44,250 UP 700
GS 50,100 UP 700
CJ CGV 35,500 DN 1,050
HYUNDAILIVART 18,550 DN 300
LIG Nex1 33,850 DN 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,000 DN 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,400 UP 800
HANWHA LIFE 3,440 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 190,500 DN 4,500
LF 22,800 DN 500
FOOSUNG 7,350 0
SK Innovation 168,500 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 24,850 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 46,400 UP 50
Hansae 24,000 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 56,000 DN 300
Youngone Corp 40,950 DN 1,350
GKL 21,500 UP 300
DAEKYO 6,080 UP 10
KOLON IND 44,850 DN 1,150
HanmiPharm 402,000 DN 1,000
Handsome 43,400 DN 800
