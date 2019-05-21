KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
ILJIN MATERIALS 31,800 UP 550
BukwangPharm 17,250 DN 100
WJ COWAY 77,900 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 162,000 DN 500
IBK 14,000 UP 200
KorElecTerm 64,300 UP 1,500
NamhaeChem 10,500 DN 200
DONGSUH 20,050 DN 50
BGF 7,660 UP 40
SamsungEng 16,800 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 95,900 DN 700
PanOcean 4,265 DN 125
SAMSUNG CARD 35,950 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 26,450 UP 700
KT 27,350 DN 100
KCC 269,000 DN 2,500
HankookShellOil 318,500 0
TaekwangInd 1,450,000 DN 8,000
SsangyongCement 5,710 DN 100
KAL 31,500 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,850 DN 20
LG Corp. 72,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 7,080 UP 40
emart 145,500 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 137,500 DN 2,500
COSMAX 112,500 DN 500
MANDO 29,750 DN 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 294,000 UP 500
INNOCEAN 72,200 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 31,950 0
Netmarble 114,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S305500 DN3500
HANKOOK TIRE 36,200 DN 450
KOLMAR KOREA 65,500 DN 200
ORION 87,100 UP 400
BGF Retail 200,000 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 59,300 DN 600
HDC-OP 43,050 UP 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 33,800 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 13,850 UP 100
