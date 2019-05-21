ILJIN MATERIALS 31,800 UP 550

BukwangPharm 17,250 DN 100

WJ COWAY 77,900 DN 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 162,000 DN 500

IBK 14,000 UP 200

KorElecTerm 64,300 UP 1,500

NamhaeChem 10,500 DN 200

DONGSUH 20,050 DN 50

BGF 7,660 UP 40

SamsungEng 16,800 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 95,900 DN 700

PanOcean 4,265 DN 125

SAMSUNG CARD 35,950 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 26,450 UP 700

KT 27,350 DN 100

KCC 269,000 DN 2,500

HankookShellOil 318,500 0

TaekwangInd 1,450,000 DN 8,000

SsangyongCement 5,710 DN 100

KAL 31,500 DN 400

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,850 DN 20

LG Corp. 72,000 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 7,080 UP 40

emart 145,500 DN 1,000

CUCKOO 137,500 DN 2,500

COSMAX 112,500 DN 500

MANDO 29,750 DN 350

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 294,000 UP 500

INNOCEAN 72,200 UP 300

Doosan Bobcat 31,950 0

Netmarble 114,000 DN 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S305500 DN3500

HANKOOK TIRE 36,200 DN 450

KOLMAR KOREA 65,500 DN 200

ORION 87,100 UP 400

BGF Retail 200,000 UP 3,000

SKCHEM 59,300 DN 600

HDC-OP 43,050 UP 150

HYOSUNG HEAVY 33,800 DN 400

WooriFinancialGroup 13,850 UP 100

(END)