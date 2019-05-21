(LEAD) Seoul stocks inch up on foreign buying, Samsung Electronics
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rose slightly Tuesday as foreign investors turned to net buyers of local stocks, ending a selling spree of eight consecutive sessions. The Korean won edged up against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.54 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 2,061.25. Trading volume was moderate at 516 million shares worth 5.21 trillion won (US$4.36 billion).
The local stock market opened higher on foreign buying and Samsung Electronics, as investors bet that the problems surrounding China's Huawei could be a boon for Samsung, the world's largest maker of smartphones.
Google has said it will stop supplying its Android software to Huawei amid an escalating trade feud between Washington and Beijing.
Noh Geun-chang, an analyst at Hyundai Motor Investment & Securities, said Huawei will lose its competitiveness outside China if Google stops supplying the software.
"The issue of Huawei is a good opportunity for Samsung and its affiliates to expand their market shares," Noh said.
Foreign investors scooped up a net 74.8 billion won worth of local stocks.
Samsung Electronics rose 2.74 percent to end at 43,150 won, while SK hynix, a global chipmaker, fell 0.85 percent to 70,300 won.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, shed 3.38 percent to 114,500 won.
Automakers traded in negative terrain, with industry leader Hyundai Motor down 1.55 percent to 127,000 won and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors dipping 3.17 percent to 41,300 won.
The local currency closed at 1,194.00 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.2 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 1.8 basis points to 1.663 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond declined 1.7 basis points to 1.707 percent.
