S. Korean Bond Yields on May 21, 2019
All Headlines 16:36 May 21, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.703 1.714 -1.1
3-year TB 1.663 1.681 -1.8
10-year TB 1.830 1.847 -1.7
2-year MSB 1.700 1.708 -0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.142 2.157 -1.5
91-day CD 1.840 1.840 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
4
Two former police chiefs attend arrest warrant hearing in election intervention case
-
5
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
2
S. Korea pushing to hold defense ministers' talks with Japan, China
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea