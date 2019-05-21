Former Korean Air executive questioned over car accident
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Cho Hyun-min, former senior vice president of Korean Air, was questioned by police on Tuesday after allegedly causing a car crash in central Seoul.
According to police, a Tesla passenger car driven by the 36-year-old Cho rear-ended a Sonata sedan on a road near Seoul Square at 11:43 a.m.
The two cars were damaged in the accident and Cho and the Sonata driver sustained light injuries, police said, adding there were no other passengers in either car.
Cho told police that the crash occurred as she didn't slow down her car after the traffic light changed from green to amber at a crosswalk and the car in front of her stopped.
Police said Cho cooperated with their investigation and admitted her mistake.
Cho, the younger daughter of late Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho, made headlines in March last year when she took flak for allegedly throwing a cup of water during a business meeting with a partner company at her office in Seoul. She resigned from her management post of the airline after the scandal. But prosecutors cleared Cho of all charges related to the scandal last October.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
4
Two former police chiefs attend arrest warrant hearing in election intervention case
-
5
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
2
S. Korea pushing to hold defense ministers' talks with Japan, China
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea