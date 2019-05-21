Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Former Korean Air executive questioned over car accident

All Headlines 16:52 May 21, 2019

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Cho Hyun-min, former senior vice president of Korean Air, was questioned by police on Tuesday after allegedly causing a car crash in central Seoul.

According to police, a Tesla passenger car driven by the 36-year-old Cho rear-ended a Sonata sedan on a road near Seoul Square at 11:43 a.m.

The two cars were damaged in the accident and Cho and the Sonata driver sustained light injuries, police said, adding there were no other passengers in either car.

This file photo taken on May 2, 2018, shows Cho Hyun-min leaving Seoul's Gangseo Police Station in Seoul after undergoing questioning about her alleged power abuse scandal. (Yonhap)

Cho told police that the crash occurred as she didn't slow down her car after the traffic light changed from green to amber at a crosswalk and the car in front of her stopped.

Police said Cho cooperated with their investigation and admitted her mistake.

Cho, the younger daughter of late Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho, made headlines in March last year when she took flak for allegedly throwing a cup of water during a business meeting with a partner company at her office in Seoul. She resigned from her management post of the airline after the scandal. But prosecutors cleared Cho of all charges related to the scandal last October.

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Cho Hyun-min car accident
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!