Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that a unified response by South Korea and the United States to North Korea's recent missile firing has helped maintain the momentum of dialogue.
In a luncheon meeting with some top military commanders of the allies at Cheong Wa Dae, the president also cited "personal trust" between President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un and a change in regional security conditions.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. consider 'various ways' to resume talks with N. Korea
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Tuesday that South Korea and the United States are considering "various ways" to resume the stalled denuclearization negotiations with North Korea.
Speaking at a press briefing, Kim also stressed the importance of humanitarian aid to the impoverished North regardless of politics, citing a famous quote by former U.S. President Ronald Reagan that "a hungry child knows no politics."
-----------------
S. Korea's slowing growth cyclical and due to external factors: Moody's
SEOUL -- South Korea's apparently slowing growth may be due to cyclical rather than structural reasons and also because of external factors instead of local problems, a senior official from Moody's Investors Service said Tuesday.
"We still think that a lot of these (downside) pressure is cyclical, rather than structural. Korea's economic strength remains stronger than many of similarly advanced economies," said Christian de Guzman, vice president and senior credit officer from the sovereign risk group at Moody's.
-----------------
Former Korean Air executive questioned over car accident
SEOUL -- Cho Hyun-min, former senior vice president of Korean Air, was questioned by police on Tuesday after allegedly causing a car crash in central Seoul.
According to police, a Tesla passenger car driven by the 36-year-old Cho rear-ended a Sonata sedan on a road near Seoul Square at 11:43 a.m.
-----------------
Army chief of staff to visit Hawaii for U.S. military forum
SEOUL -- South Korea's Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook was set to leave for Hawaii on Tuesday to attend a symposium organized by the U.S. Army, Suh's office said.
During his five-day visit, Suh is scheduled to take part in the Land Forces of the Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC 2019) set to take place in Honolulu from May 21-23 (Hawaii Time).
-----------------
World forum on air quality improvement to open in Seoul this week
SEOUL -- Officials of global cities battling air pollution and environmental experts will gather in Seoul this week to discuss concerted efforts and measures to reduce fine dust particles, the Seoul government said Tuesday.
The Seoul International Forum on Air Quality Improvement 2019 will take place at Seoul City Hall on Wednesday and Thursday under the theme "How to improve air quality with citizens," the Seoul metropolitan government said.
