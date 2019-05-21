Go to Contents Go to Navigation

OECD cuts growth outlook for S. Korea's economy to 2.4 percent

All Headlines 18:00 May 21, 2019

SEJONG, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday cut its growth outlook for South Korea's economy this year to 2.4 percent due to weak domestic demand and a slowdown in global trade.

The OECD's latest forecast represented a drop from its previous forecast of 2.6 percent in March. It said the South Korean economy would grow 2.5 percent in 2020, down from its previous forecast of 2.6 percent.

"Economic growth is projected to slow to around 2.5 percent in 2019-20, reflecting weakness in domestic demand and international trade," the OECD said in its economic outlook report.

South Korea's exports have been declining since late 2018 as global trade and demand from China have lost momentum.

South Korea's exports fell 2 percent on-year to US$48.86 billion in April, extending their on-year decline for the fifth consecutive month due to a protracted slump in chips and weak demand from China.

