Jeonbuk wrap up AFC Champions League group stage with draw

The other South Korean club in action on Tuesday, Ulsan Hyundai FC, got blown out by Shanghai SIPG FC 5-0 in Group H action at Shanghai Stadium in Shanghai. But Ulsan, too, had secured the No. 1 spot in their group two weeks ago, and they'll look to win their second AFC title after going all the way in 2012. Ulsan finished group play with 11 points from three wins, two draws and a loss.