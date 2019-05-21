Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Denmark hold forum on sustainable development

All Headlines 21:52 May 21, 2019

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry and the Danish embassy hosted a bilateral forum on environmental cooperation and sustainable development in Seoul on Tuesday, the ministry here said.

On the occasion of the official visit to Seoul by Danish Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, the two sides arranged the "Green Round Table" forum, which involved officials from relevant government agencies, academia and private enterprises.

Since 2016, Seoul's foreign ministry has held the forum to build a network of related organizations, scholars, experts and businesspeople with a view to addressing a range of environmental issues, including climate change.

In her welcoming remarks, Crown Princess Mary stressed the importance of achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and of responding to climate change, and described the environmental partnership between the two countries as a symbol of their "unique bond," the ministry said in a press release.

Danish Crown Princess Mary speaks during an environmental forum in Seoul on May 21, 2019 in this photo provided by South Korea's foreign ministry. (Yonhap)

The SDGs aim to end poverty, fight inequality and injustice and tackle climate change by 2030. The United Nations endorsed the goals in 2015 following a 15-year campaign to tackle poverty, disease and other global challenges under the Millennium Development Goals.

In his opening remarks, Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae underscored the importance of "inclusiveness" to encourage all concerned people and entities to participate in the efforts to meet the SDGs.

"Based on the content of the discussions at this Green Round Table session, the foreign ministry will strengthen collaboration with related government agencies, companies and academia as part of efforts to respond to climate change and achieve the SDGs," the ministry said.

