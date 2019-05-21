S. Korea, Denmark hold forum on sustainable development
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry and the Danish embassy hosted a bilateral forum on environmental cooperation and sustainable development in Seoul on Tuesday, the ministry here said.
On the occasion of the official visit to Seoul by Danish Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, the two sides arranged the "Green Round Table" forum, which involved officials from relevant government agencies, academia and private enterprises.
Since 2016, Seoul's foreign ministry has held the forum to build a network of related organizations, scholars, experts and businesspeople with a view to addressing a range of environmental issues, including climate change.
In her welcoming remarks, Crown Princess Mary stressed the importance of achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and of responding to climate change, and described the environmental partnership between the two countries as a symbol of their "unique bond," the ministry said in a press release.
The SDGs aim to end poverty, fight inequality and injustice and tackle climate change by 2030. The United Nations endorsed the goals in 2015 following a 15-year campaign to tackle poverty, disease and other global challenges under the Millennium Development Goals.
In his opening remarks, Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae underscored the importance of "inclusiveness" to encourage all concerned people and entities to participate in the efforts to meet the SDGs.
"Based on the content of the discussions at this Green Round Table session, the foreign ministry will strengthen collaboration with related government agencies, companies and academia as part of efforts to respond to climate change and achieve the SDGs," the ministry said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
4
Two former police chiefs attend arrest warrant hearing in election intervention case
-
5
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
2
S. Korea pushing to hold defense ministers' talks with Japan, China
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea