Emerging S. Korean swimmer looking to win medal, make history at world championships
GIMCHEON, South Korea, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimmer Kim Seo-yeong has already made a fair bit of history in her burgeoning career. In about two months' time, when South Korea hosts the world championships, she wants to make even more.
Her goal at the July 12-28 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, is straightforward, if daunting: to become the first South Korean woman to reach the podium.
On Tuesday, Kim won the women's 200-meter individual medley (IM) at the national team trials in Gimcheon, 230 kilometers south of Seoul. With that victory, Kim qualified for the world championships in the 200m IM. Last Sunday, Kim also clinched a spot in the 400m IM by finishing first in the trials.
Kim's 200m IM time on Tuesday, 2:10.18, was well off her personal best, but still comfortably below the FINA's qualifying standard time of 2:13.03.
"I am happy to be going to the world championships, which was one of my goals for the year," the 25-year-old said afterward. "But I realized once again I still have a lot of work left to do. My splits weren't quite where I wanted them to be."
Kim enjoyed a career year in 2018. She captured gold in the 200m IM and silver in the 400m IM at the Asian Games in Jakarta. In the 200m IM, Kim's winning time of 2:08.34 was both the South Korean national record and the Asian Games competition record.
Kim said racing in the 2017 world championships was a major stepping stone for her. In Budapest that year, Kim became the first South Korean to even reach the final of an IM event at the worlds, and went on to finish in sixth place.
"I remember feeling so much pressure because it was my first world championships," Kim said. "Back then, I just wanted to make the final. This year, I want to aim higher and go for a medal."
Kim is an emerging force in the 200 IM, which has been dominated by Americans and Europeans. At the Jakarta Asian Games, Kim edged out the 2017 worlds runner-up Yui Ohashi for the gold medal. And on May 12 at the FINA Champions Swim Series in Budapest -- an invitation-only event where Kim was the lone South Korean -- she took second place in the 200 IM ahead of the 2016 Olympic silver medalist, Siobhan O'Connor.
"I used to be intimidated racing against taller or bigger swimmers," Kim said. "But after facing bigger athletes at the Asian Games last year and the Champions Swim Series this year, I've grown more confident that I can compete against them."
With the world championships berths in the bags, Kim will participate in a local meet early next month at Gwangju's Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, the same venue that will hold all swimming races at the world championships.
Instead of competing in the medley races, Kim said she will enter backstroke, breaststroke and relay events to fine-tune her form.
In Gwangju, Kim will be South Korea's best hope for a medal. Park Tae-hwan, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist in the men's 400m freestyle, remains the only world champion from South Korea, having captured the 400m free titles in 2007 and 2011. But Park has already declared he won't compete in Gwangju, citing his lack of preparation.
Park's absence is a huge blow to an event struggling to generate buzz. It also leaves Kim as the biggest local attraction, though she still isn't the household name that Park has been for over a decade.
Kim called for broad support from home fans.
"There will be a lot of South Korean swimmers other than myself, and I am sure they will all feed off our fans' energy," she said. "I hope more people will cheer on our swimmers and take interest in this event."
