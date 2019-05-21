Emerging S. Korean swimmer looking to win medal, make history at world championships

Kim is an emerging force in the 200 IM, which has been dominated by Americans and Europeans. At the Jakarta Asian Games, Kim edged out the 2017 worlds runner-up Yui Ohashi for the gold medal. And on May 12 at the FINA Champions Swim Series in Budapest -- an invitation-only event where Kim was the lone South Korean -- she took second place in the 200 IM ahead of the 2016 Olympic silver medalist, Siobhan O'Connor.

