SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Deleted Samsung BioLogics files included results of 'phone call with vice chairman' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Teachers have no place to rely on, even among colleagues (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't acknowledges employment fell due to minimum wage hike (Donga llbo)
-- Dream of reform, peace; new era of Roh Moo-hyun (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Employment fell due to minimum wage, gov't says for first time (Segye Times)
-- Extracting oil from plastics, revolution of recycling (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 2 mln tons of trash have nowhere to go from sluggish SRF project (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 1-year record of phone calls disappeared in Jang Ja-yeon case (Hankyoreh)
-- Tokyo acts rude with Japanese minister calling Moon to settle forced slavery issue (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Visiting Huawei, center of G2 dispute (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea wastes world's top 'medical big data' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon lauds alliance cooperation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- President Moon highlights value of S. Korea-US alliance (Korea Herald)
-- 'Inter-Korean ties vital for US-NK talks' (Korea Times)
