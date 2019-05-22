Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 06:59 May 22, 2019

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Deleted Samsung BioLogics files included results of 'phone call with vice chairman' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Teachers have no place to rely on, even among colleagues (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't acknowledges employment fell due to minimum wage hike (Donga llbo)
-- Dream of reform, peace; new era of Roh Moo-hyun (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Employment fell due to minimum wage, gov't says for first time (Segye Times)
-- Extracting oil from plastics, revolution of recycling (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 2 mln tons of trash have nowhere to go from sluggish SRF project (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 1-year record of phone calls disappeared in Jang Ja-yeon case (Hankyoreh)
-- Tokyo acts rude with Japanese minister calling Moon to settle forced slavery issue (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Visiting Huawei, center of G2 dispute (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea wastes world's top 'medical big data' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon lauds alliance cooperation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- President Moon highlights value of S. Korea-US alliance (Korea Herald)
-- 'Inter-Korean ties vital for US-NK talks' (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!