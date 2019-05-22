Korean-language dailies

-- Deleted Samsung BioLogics files included results of 'phone call with vice chairman' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Teachers have no place to rely on, even among colleagues (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't acknowledges employment fell due to minimum wage hike (Donga llbo)

-- Dream of reform, peace; new era of Roh Moo-hyun (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Employment fell due to minimum wage, gov't says for first time (Segye Times)

-- Extracting oil from plastics, revolution of recycling (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 2 mln tons of trash have nowhere to go from sluggish SRF project (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 1-year record of phone calls disappeared in Jang Ja-yeon case (Hankyoreh)

-- Tokyo acts rude with Japanese minister calling Moon to settle forced slavery issue (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Visiting Huawei, center of G2 dispute (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea wastes world's top 'medical big data' (Korea Economic Daily)

