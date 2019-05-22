Today in Korean history
May 23
1985 -- South Korean university students storm into a U.S. cultural center in Seoul and launch a sit-in. The protesters demanded the U.S. apologize for allegedly overlooking a bloody crackdown by South Korea's then military-backed regime on anti-government protests in the southern city of Gwangju in 1980.
1995 -- South Korea's second-largest city of Busan is selected to host the 2002 Asian Games.
1996 -- A North Korean military pilot flying a MiG-19 jet defects to South Korea.
2002 -- A group of five North Korean family members arrives in South Korea after fleeing their hunger-stricken homeland.
2009 -- Former President Roh Moo-hyun dies after falling from a mountainside behind his residence, leaving behind a brief suicide note. Roh's death came amid a widening prosecution probe into his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal that implicated his family members. Roh and his wife, Kwon Yang-sook, were summoned by prosecutors and questioned about their monetary transactions with Park Yeon-cha, a businessman arrested for evading taxes and bribing influential political figures. The investigation ended following Roh's death.
2014 -- North Korea announces it will participate in the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea.
2017 -- The Seoul Central District Court begins the historic trial of former President Park Geun-hye over a string of corruption allegations involving a longtime friend and her former aides.
2018 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump hold bilateral talks in Washington. The meeting came ahead of the summit between the United States and North Korea slated for June 12 in Singapore.
Eight South Korean journalists arrive in North Korea by government plane to cover the dismantlement of its nuclear test facilities.
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
4
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump to visit S. Korea in June for summit with Moon
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. consider 'various ways' to resume talks with N. Korea
-
2
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
3
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
4
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
5
S. Korea unveils 'tobacco endgame' plan to get people to quit smoking