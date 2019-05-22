Go to Contents Go to Navigation

May 23

1985 -- South Korean university students storm into a U.S. cultural center in Seoul and launch a sit-in. The protesters demanded the U.S. apologize for allegedly overlooking a bloody crackdown by South Korea's then military-backed regime on anti-government protests in the southern city of Gwangju in 1980.

1995 -- South Korea's second-largest city of Busan is selected to host the 2002 Asian Games.

1996 -- A North Korean military pilot flying a MiG-19 jet defects to South Korea.

2002 -- A group of five North Korean family members arrives in South Korea after fleeing their hunger-stricken homeland.

2009 -- Former President Roh Moo-hyun dies after falling from a mountainside behind his residence, leaving behind a brief suicide note. Roh's death came amid a widening prosecution probe into his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal that implicated his family members. Roh and his wife, Kwon Yang-sook, were summoned by prosecutors and questioned about their monetary transactions with Park Yeon-cha, a businessman arrested for evading taxes and bribing influential political figures. The investigation ended following Roh's death.

2014 -- North Korea announces it will participate in the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea.

2017 -- The Seoul Central District Court begins the historic trial of former President Park Geun-hye over a string of corruption allegations involving a longtime friend and her former aides.

2018 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump hold bilateral talks in Washington. The meeting came ahead of the summit between the United States and North Korea slated for June 12 in Singapore.

Eight South Korean journalists arrive in North Korea by government plane to cover the dismantlement of its nuclear test facilities.
