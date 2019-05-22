(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 22)

After the accession of the new emperor in Japan, there are renewed hopes among the peoples of the two countries that relations could improve. The new Japanese monarch Naruhito has been known to have a friendly stance toward Korea. He previously played chamber music together with the Korean pianist and conductor Chung Myung-whun during a friendship concert in 2007. President Moon sent a message to congratulate the new Japanese emperor on his accession to the throne on May 1.