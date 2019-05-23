(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 23)
Bleaker outlook
Korea needs to improve labor productivity
The state-run Korea Development Institute (KDI) lowered its 2019 economic growth projection from 2.6 percent to 2.4 percent, citing a fall in both domestic demand and exports. This cut highlights the growing downside risks facing Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The lowered growth outlook came a day after the OECD made the same cut to 2.4 percent. In April, the Bank of Korea revised its projection down to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent; while in March, Moody's Investors Service slashed the growth outlook to 2.1 percent.
The Korean economy does in fact stand a slim chance of meeting the government's target of 2.6 percent to 2.7 percent. This is a cause for concern for the Moon Jae-in administration whose income-led growth policy has failed to make progress. The government is in a dilemma over how to produce an economic turnaround.
Declining demand for semiconductors on global markets and the escalating China-U.S. trade war are major factors in shrinking Korea's exports which are on a five-month downward spiral. The trade war is feared to put more pressure on the export industries.
On the domestic front, steep hikes in the minimum wage and a shortened 52-hour workweek will continue to weigh heavily on domestic demand and facility investment. Small businesses and the self-employed have already begun to hire fewer workers in a desperate bid to cut down on labor costs.
At stake now is how to tackle the downside risks and speed up economic recovery. There is no panacea to remedy all the economic weaknesses. Worse, President Moon has tenaciously refused to redress his policy mistakes and change his signature income-led growth policy.
Against this backdrop, it is necessary for the authorities to use timely and appropriate macroeconomic policy tools to keep the growth momentum. As the KDI recommended, it is important to maintain an expansionary fiscal and monetary policy to jumpstart the slumping economy. The central bank needs to consider an interest rate cut as there is no inflationary pressure.
Moon's economic team is required to accept the OECD's recommendation that Korea should moderate minimum wage increases and raise labor productivity. The minimum wage has risen significantly -- 16.4 percent in 2018 and 10.9 percent in 2019. The hikes were not on par with labor productivity.
In a nutshell, the country cannot keep its sustainable growth without improving labor productivity. We welcome any move by the government and the ruling party to limit next year's minimum wage increase to ease the burden on employers. Yet, the authorities should work together with businesses to enhance labor productivity, which is crucial to honing the international competitiveness of Korea Inc.
Lawmakers and politicians of both ruling and opposition parties are also urged to cooperate with the Moon administration in working out bolder measures to revive the economy. Particularly, members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party should return to the National Assembly and pass the government's extra budget bill of 6.7 trillion won (US$5.6 billion) to stimulate the economy and fight the fine dust problem.
(END)
