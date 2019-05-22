(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 22)

It all began last month when the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and three minor opposition parties teamed up to fast-track legislation reforming the prosecution after excluding the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) from the process. After the four parties pressed ahead with legislation that rearranged investigative rights between the prosecution and the police, and another act on the establishment of a special law enforcement body aimed at investigating high-level government officials — linking those two reforms with a bill on electoral reform — the LKP attacked the DP. With a meaningful gesture, Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il publicly opposed the government-proposed rearrangement of investigative rights, saying it violates the democratic principle of checks and balances.