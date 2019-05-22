N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonahp) -- North Korea's official news agency has bristled angrily at former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's criticism of leader Kim Jong-un as a dictator and tyrant, lashing out at the Democratic presidential hopeful as a "fool of low IQ."
Biden made the remark during a campaign speech over the weekend, claiming that the United States shouldn't be embracing "dictators and tyrants" like Russian President Vladimir Putin and the North's Kim, as President Donald Trump does.
"The presidential candidate from the Democratic Party during his recent election campaigning reeled off rhetoric slandering the supreme leadership of the DPRK," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary, using the acronym of the North's official name. "What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a politician," it added.
Biden, who served as vice president under the Obama administration from 2009-2017, has emerged as one of the major presidential candidates for the Democratic Party ahead of the 2020 race in which Trump will seek reelection.
The KCNA also brought up a series of allegations hurting Biden's reputation.
"It is well known to the world that he received a grade of F during university days for plagiarizing other's article in his paper and could not but give up running for presidency in 1988 for plagiarizing a speech of a British politician that led to a public furor," it said.
Biden also became a "laughing stock" by falling asleep during a 2011 speech by Obama, it said.
"It is by no means accidental that there is nonstop comment over his bid for candidacy that he is not worth pinning hope on, backed by the jeer that he is a fool of low IQ," KCNA said.
"Even the American media derided him as a man with 'manic-obsessive running of the mouth,' saying that he likes giving a speech but he is not serious in his words. Yet, he is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh," it added.
KCNA said the North will "never pardon anyone who dare provoke the supreme leadership of the DPRK but will certainly make them pay for it."
"Biden had better think back the reason for his past two failures in presidential elections and remember that prudence commensurate with the object is integral to a presidential candidate," it added.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
