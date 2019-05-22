Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, May 22

All Headlines 08:42 May 22, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- N. Korea slams Biden for slandering Kim Jong-un

-- Press conference for Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' in Cannes

-- Labor minister to brief reporters on Seoul's plan to handle ILO conventions

Economy & Finance

-- Household credit tally for Q1

-- Master plan for bio-health industry
