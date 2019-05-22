Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:14 May 22, 2019

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/13 Cloudy 10

Incheon 21/14 Cloudy 10

Suwon 26/11 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/13 Sunny 0

Daejeon 27/13 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 26/10 Cloudy 10

Gangneung 28/17 Cloudy 10

Jeonju 27/12 Sunny 0

Gwangju 27/12 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/18 Sunny 0

Daegu 29/12 Sunny 0

Busan 25/16 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!