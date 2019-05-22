Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS ranks high on Billboard album chart for 5th week

May 22, 2019

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band BTS' latest album "Map of the Soul: Persona" ranked high on the Billboard main album chart for the fifth week in a row this week, chart updates showed Wednesday.

"Persona" came in at 17th on the Billboard 200 for the week ending May 25, the fifth week it has appeared on the chart since it landed atop in late April, according to the chart updates.

The album's main track, "Boy With Luv" featuring American diva Halsey, also stayed on the main Billboard singles chart, the Hot 100, for the fifth consecutive week, coming in at 61st for this week. The song debuted on the Hot 100 at eight place.

The septet also stayed put at No. 1 on Billboard's Social 50 chart, extending its winning streak to the 97th week in a row, a record long for all artists.

Also on the Billboard 200 this week, the previous BTS album, "Love Yourself: Answer," stood at 81st, up four spots from a week earlier, the chart update also showed.

BTS has recently wrapped up its U.S. leg of its world tour, "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself," and is set to perform in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this weekend.

This photo of BTS during its "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour of the United States is provided by Big Hit Entertainment. (Yonhap)

#BTS #Billboard
