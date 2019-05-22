Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks start higher, tracking gains on Wall Street

All Headlines 09:20 May 22, 2019

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, as market sentiment improved over a U.S. decision to give a limited reprieve to firms doing business with China's Huawei Technologies.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.27 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,063.52 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.46 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.39 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO gained 0.64 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, shed 0.44 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,192.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.4 won from the previous session's close.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stock open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!