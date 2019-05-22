Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte BP Chemical starts construction of new VAM plant in Ulsan

All Headlines 09:54 May 22, 2019

ULSAN, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Lotte BP Chemical Co., a joint venture between South Korea's Lotte Group and British energy giant BP, said Wednesday it has started the construction of a new vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) plant and completed the expansion of its acetic acid product line in Ulsan, some 400 kilometers south of Seoul.

Lotte BP Chemical said its second VAM plant to be completed by October 2020 will have production capacity of 200,000 tons a year, the same as its existing VAM factory in Ulsan.

VAM is used for making various materials for electronic parts, adhesives and textile products. Acetic acid is one of the basic raw materials to manufacture VAM.

The newly expanded acetic acid facility will also help the company produce an additional 100,000 tons of acetate a year, raising its total capacity to 650,000 tons a year.

The company originally started as Samsung BP Chemical after BP decided to set up a petrochemical joint venture with Samsung Group in 1989. But after Lotte acquired the chemical businesses of Samsung in 2016, it changed the company name to Lotte BP Chemical.

Petrochemical plants in Ulsan (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Lotte BP Chemical #Ulsan
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!