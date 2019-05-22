Lotte BP Chemical starts construction of new VAM plant in Ulsan
ULSAN, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Lotte BP Chemical Co., a joint venture between South Korea's Lotte Group and British energy giant BP, said Wednesday it has started the construction of a new vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) plant and completed the expansion of its acetic acid product line in Ulsan, some 400 kilometers south of Seoul.
Lotte BP Chemical said its second VAM plant to be completed by October 2020 will have production capacity of 200,000 tons a year, the same as its existing VAM factory in Ulsan.
VAM is used for making various materials for electronic parts, adhesives and textile products. Acetic acid is one of the basic raw materials to manufacture VAM.
The newly expanded acetic acid facility will also help the company produce an additional 100,000 tons of acetate a year, raising its total capacity to 650,000 tons a year.
The company originally started as Samsung BP Chemical after BP decided to set up a petrochemical joint venture with Samsung Group in 1989. But after Lotte acquired the chemical businesses of Samsung in 2016, it changed the company name to Lotte BP Chemical.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
4
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump to visit S. Korea in June for summit with Moon
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. consider 'various ways' to resume talks with N. Korea
-
2
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
3
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
4
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
5
S. Korea unveils 'tobacco endgame' plan to get people to quit smoking