S. Korea working on counterattacks ahead of U-20 World Cup

May 22, 2019

BISELSKO-BIALA, Poland, May 22 (Yonhap) -- With their opening match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup fast approaching, South Korean players have been working on polishing up their counterattacks.

Up against Portugal, Argentina and South Africa in Group F, South Korea consider themselves the underdogs. And the "defend-first, attack-later" strategy is often deployed by teams that feel they're overmatched against more talented opponents.

In this file photo from May 5, 2019, members of the South Korean men's under-20 national football team pose for photos at Incheon International Airport before departing for Poland, site of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. (Yonhap)

And head coach Chung Jung-yong has put his players through counterattack drills since the groupings were set in March -- first during their training camp in Spain in March and then during final camp at home in April.

The trend has continued since the team's arrival in Poland on May 5, with coach Chung apparently thinking South Korea shouldn't try to match the likes of Portugal or Argentina shot for shot.

Portugal won the 2018 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, which doubled as the continental qualifying event for the U-20 World Cup. Argentina finished second to Ecuador in their regional qualifying tournament, the 2019 South American U-20 Championship.

National team officials said the players spent the majority of their two-hour practice on Tuesday on counterattacks, after doing so for about an hour the previous day.

Defensive backs have been asked to make quick stretch passes to forwards once they secure the ball, while attackers will be responsible for getting themselves open by moving effectively without the ball.

South Korea's first match is against Portugal Saturday at Stadion Miejski in Bielsko-Biała. The kickoff is 3:30 p.m. local time, or 10:30 p.m. in Seoul.

They will next face South Africa next Tuesday and then Argentina on May 31, both in Tychy.

In this file photo from April 23, 2019, members of the South Korean men's under-20 national football team huddle around their coaches during practice at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

