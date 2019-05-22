S. Korea working on counterattacks ahead of U-20 World Cup
BISELSKO-BIALA, Poland, May 22 (Yonhap) -- With their opening match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup fast approaching, South Korean players have been working on polishing up their counterattacks.
Up against Portugal, Argentina and South Africa in Group F, South Korea consider themselves the underdogs. And the "defend-first, attack-later" strategy is often deployed by teams that feel they're overmatched against more talented opponents.
And head coach Chung Jung-yong has put his players through counterattack drills since the groupings were set in March -- first during their training camp in Spain in March and then during final camp at home in April.
The trend has continued since the team's arrival in Poland on May 5, with coach Chung apparently thinking South Korea shouldn't try to match the likes of Portugal or Argentina shot for shot.
Portugal won the 2018 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, which doubled as the continental qualifying event for the U-20 World Cup. Argentina finished second to Ecuador in their regional qualifying tournament, the 2019 South American U-20 Championship.
National team officials said the players spent the majority of their two-hour practice on Tuesday on counterattacks, after doing so for about an hour the previous day.
Defensive backs have been asked to make quick stretch passes to forwards once they secure the ball, while attackers will be responsible for getting themselves open by moving effectively without the ball.
South Korea's first match is against Portugal Saturday at Stadion Miejski in Bielsko-Biała. The kickoff is 3:30 p.m. local time, or 10:30 p.m. in Seoul.
They will next face South Africa next Tuesday and then Argentina on May 31, both in Tychy.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
4
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump to visit S. Korea in June for summit with Moon
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. consider 'various ways' to resume talks with N. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
3
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
4
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
5
S. Korea unveils 'tobacco endgame' plan to get people to quit smoking