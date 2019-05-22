Go to Contents Go to Navigation

ICT sector jobs up for 16th straight month in April

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) –– The number of jobs in the information and communication sector grew for the 16th straight month in April as the sector expands its economic presence, data showed Wednesday.

The total number of people employed in the ICT segment, which includes various software-related businesses, publishing and broadcasting, grew by 44,000, or 5.4 percent, from a year earlier to 859,000 last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The sector accounted for 3.2 percent of the country's labor force of 27 million, but made up just under 26 percent of the 170,000 of jobs created in the one-month period.

While jobs for people from the ages of 30 through 49 contracted 2.2 percent nationwide last month to 12 million, positions in the ICT sector for people in that age group grew 4 percent, or 21,000, to 545,000. The number of full-time workers in the sector grew by 53,000 from the year before to 725,000 last month.

The industry will likely continue to grow going forward as more opportunities are being created with the expansion of 5G communication network systems and the growth of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and Internet of Things, the ministry said.

