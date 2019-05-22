Switzerland donates US$5 mln in humanitarian aid to N. Korea: OCHA
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Switzerland has donated about US$5 million in humanitarian assistance for North Korea, making the European country one the largest donors to the impoverished state this year, data showed Wednesday.
According to the data by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which tracks incoming funding for aid agencies, Switzerland donated $4.98 million last month for the World Food Programme's projects in North Korea.
This brought Switzerland's donations for North Korea this year to $7.8 million, which accounts for 49.6 percent of the total funding secured by aid agencies.
Russia came next with $4 million, followed by Sweden and Canada with $2.44 million and $570,000, respectively, the data showed.
North Korea is reportedly facing severe food shortages apparently aggravated by global sanctions and unfavorable weather conditions.
The WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization recently reported that North Korea's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008, adding that an estimated 10 million people, or about 40 percent of its population, are in urgent need of food.
Last week, South Korea announced a plan to donate $8 million to international agencies, including the WFP, to help address malnutrition and health problems facing pregnant women and kids in the North.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
4
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump to visit S. Korea in June for summit with Moon
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. consider 'various ways' to resume talks with N. Korea
-
2
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
3
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
4
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
5
S. Korea unveils 'tobacco endgame' plan to get people to quit smoking