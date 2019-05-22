Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon: S. Korea aims to raise bio-health exports to US$50 bln

May 22, 2019

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in announced ambitious plans Wednesday to increase South Korea's bio-health exports to US$50 billion by 2030, as his administration is desperately searching for new economic growth engines.

On a visit to Osong, North Chungcheong Province, which is the nation's mecca for biotechnology research, Moon unveiled a vision for trebling its global market share to 6 percent by that year.

Last year, South Korea's exports of medicine and medical devices totaled $14.4 billion, 1.8 percent of the world's demand.

The government expects its strategic efforts to boost the biotech industry will add as many as 300,000 jobs.

Moon emphasized that his administration will focus on fostering the bio-health sector, along with the non-memory system semiconductor and future-generation car industries.

Osong is home to a high-tech medical complex of biotech-related labs, institutions and several government organizations, including the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. It's the first bio-tech cluster in South Korea created under the government's initiative.

The country's push for expanding medical exports to the European Union received a boost from the EU's recent decision to put it on the "white list" of several nations recognized as having medicine-related manufacturing and supervision standards that are on par with those of EU members.

Moon's trip to North Chungcheong Province, located at the center of South Korea, marked the ninth designation in his "economy tour" across the nation that began in October 2018.

He previously traveled to North Jeolla Province, North Gyeongsang Province, South Gyeongsang Province, Ulsan, Daejeon, Busan, Daegu and Gangwon Province.

The program is aimed at helping inject much-needed vigor into regional economies outside Seoul and the nearby Gyeonggi Province.

lcd@yna.co.kr
