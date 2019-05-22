Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Heavy teams up with U.S. energy firm for gas turbine biz

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with a U.S. energy firm to cooperate in the gas turbine business.

Under the deal with the Michigan-based Midland Cogeneration Venture (MCV) Limited Partnership, which runs the largest gas-powered cogeneration plant in the United States, Doosan Heavy will work together in upgrades and maintenance of gas turbines at the MCV plant, as well as generating hybrid power and repowering sectors.

The latest deal will help empower Doosan Heavy's presence in the gas turbine market in the U.S. Last year, the company's U.S. affiliate Doosan Turbomachinery Services Inc. signed a gas turbine parts supply deal with MCV.

Doosan Heavy has been striving to make progress in gas turbine development that started as a part of the country's state-led research project in 2013. Since then, the company has been developing technologies in its research centers in South Korea, the U.S. and Switzerland.

In this photo taken by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. on May 20, 2019, Midland Cogeneration Venture Limited Partnership CEO Doyle Beneby (L) and Doosan Heavy's gas turbine service business unit chief Lee Hee-jik pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding at Doosan Heavy's headquarters in Changwon, some 400 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

