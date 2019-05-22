Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gov't to seek parliamentary ratification of key ILO conventions

All Headlines 11:32 May 22, 2019

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The government said Wednesday it plans to submit a motion to seek parliamentary approval for the three of four key International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions.

The move signals an about-face by the government that had kept a negative stance about seeking the ratification before a legal revision by the assembly.

South Korea is under pressure from the European Union (EU) to ratify four ILO conventions on the grounds that Seoul has not made sufficient efforts to approve the ILO provisions as agreed in their free trade agreement (FTA) implemented in 2011.

South Korea joined the United Nations agency on labor in 1991 but hasn't ratified its four key conventions, including abolition of forced labor, freedom of association, protection of the right to organize and the right to collective bargaining.

"The government will seek parliamentary approval of three out of the four conventions," Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap told a press briefing.

Lee said the government will seek the ratification of two ILO conventions on freedom of association and one related to abolition of forced labor.

He added the labor ministry plans to prepare for the motion to enable it to be submitted to the National Assembly during its regular session that will kick off in September.

The ratification of the key labor conventions is one of top priorities set by liberal President Moon Jae-in.

In April, a blue-ribbon panel on labor relations unveiled its proposal to improve labor practices for the ratification based on opinions from the labor and business sectors.

But businesses oppose the proposal, saying that it did not fully include companies' demand to draw up tools to protect their managerial rights.

This file photo, taken on May 13, 2019, shows Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap holding a press briefing in Sejong, central South Korea. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#ILO conventions #ratification
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!