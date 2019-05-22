Growth of S. Korea's household debt slows in Q1
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's household debt grew at the slowest clip in six years in the first quarter of this year amid government measures to curb it, the central bank said Wednesday.
Outstanding household credit -- household loans and credit card spending -- came to a record 1,540 trillion won (US$1.29 trillion) as of end-March, up 3.3 trillion won from three months earlier, according to data by the Bank of Korea.
The on-quarter gain was the lowest since the first quarter of 2013, when the country's household credit contracted by 900 billion won.
From a year earlier, household credit climbed 4.9 percent, also marking the slowest gain since the fourth quarter of 2004.
The on-year growth rate has been slowing steadily since the figure hit 11.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, at the peak of a local housing market boom.
Outstanding household loans, including mortgages, gained 5.2 trillion won on-quarter to 1,451.9 trillion won at the end of March, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2014. Credit card usage stood at 88.2 trillion won, down 1.9 percent from three months ago.
"The growth speed of household debt slowed due to tougher loan screening, weaker home sales and a seasonal factor," a BOK official said.
The government has unveiled a slew of measures to rein in rising household debt, widely seen as a potential time bomb for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
(END)
