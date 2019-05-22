Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Transys wins 1 tln won EV seat order in U.S.

All Headlines 11:31 May 22, 2019

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Transys Inc., an auto parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said Wednesday it has received a 1 trillion-won (US$840 million) order to supply seats for electric vehicles made by U.S. EV startup Rivian through 2027.

Hyundai Transys will deliver seats for Rivian's all-electric R1T pickup truck and the R1S sport utility vehicle from 2020, the company said in a statement.

The Michigan-based Rivian has developed battery-powered recreational pickup trucks and SUVs since it began operations in 2009, it said.

Hyundai Transys aims to achieve 12 trillion won in sales by 2022 by obtaining more component orders from global carmakers. In 2018, it posted sales of 7.04 trillion won.

Hyundai Motor Co. owns a 47.27 percent stake in Hyundai Transys, with affiliate Kia Motors Corp. holding a 45.37 percent stake.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Transys shows Rivian's battery-powered R1S SUV. (Yonhap)

