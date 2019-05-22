Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean shares down in late morning trading

All Headlines 11:29 May 22, 2019

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Wednesday morning, led by a sell-off by institutional investors, as market sentiment remained anxious about developments in the U.S.-China trade feud.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 4.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,057.14 as of 11:20 a.m.

Large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.58 percent, while global chipmaker SK hynix dipped 1.71 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.79 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 0.36-percent higher.

POSCO, the No.1 steelmaker, advanced 0.21 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, declined 3.06 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,193.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.2 won from the previous session's close.

