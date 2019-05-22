S. Korean shares down in late morning trading
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Wednesday morning, led by a sell-off by institutional investors, as market sentiment remained anxious about developments in the U.S.-China trade feud.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 4.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,057.14 as of 11:20 a.m.
Large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.58 percent, while global chipmaker SK hynix dipped 1.71 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.79 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 0.36-percent higher.
POSCO, the No.1 steelmaker, advanced 0.21 percent.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, declined 3.06 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,193.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.2 won from the previous session's close.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
4
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump to visit S. Korea in June for summit with Moon
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. consider 'various ways' to resume talks with N. Korea
-
2
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
3
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
4
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
5
S. Korea unveils 'tobacco endgame' plan to get people to quit smoking