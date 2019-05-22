Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai E&C wins 2.9-tln won order in Iraq

All Headlines 11:46 May 22, 2019

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won a 2.9 trillion won (US$2.4 billion) order to build a seawater supply facility in Iraq.

Hyundai E&C said it has received a letter of intent from Iraq's state-run Basrah Oil Company for the Common Seawater Supply Project.

Hyundai E&C said it expects completion of the construction to take 49 months.

#Hyundai E&C #Iraq
