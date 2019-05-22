Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq

All Headlines 14:16 May 22, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS more info from 3rd para, photo)

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won a 2.9 trillion-won (US$2.4 billion) order to build a seawater supply facility in Iraq.

Hyundai E&C said it has received a letter of intent from Iraq's state-run Basrah Oil Co. for the Common Seawater Supply Project.

Hyundai E&C said it expects completion of the construction to take 49 months. The plant will supply 5 million barrels of water per day that will be used for the exploration and production of the oil and gas fields in southern Iraq.

With the latest deal, Hyundai E&C said it aims to secure more orders in Iraq, a war-torn country eager to rebuild and expand infrastructure.

So far, the builder has secured 39 orders worth $7 billion in Iraq. Since 1977, Hyundai E&C has built various facilities, including fire power and refinery plants, in the Middle Eastern nation.

Hyundai E&C hopes such orders can improve its earnings. The company had a net profit of 156 billion won in the first quarter, up 11.3 percent from a year ago, with sales reaching 3.8 trillion won and operating profit 205 billion won.

Hyundai E&C's construction site in Iraq (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai E&C #Iraq
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!