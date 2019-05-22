(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq
(ATTN: ADDS more info from 3rd para, photo)
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won a 2.9 trillion-won (US$2.4 billion) order to build a seawater supply facility in Iraq.
Hyundai E&C said it has received a letter of intent from Iraq's state-run Basrah Oil Co. for the Common Seawater Supply Project.
Hyundai E&C said it expects completion of the construction to take 49 months. The plant will supply 5 million barrels of water per day that will be used for the exploration and production of the oil and gas fields in southern Iraq.
With the latest deal, Hyundai E&C said it aims to secure more orders in Iraq, a war-torn country eager to rebuild and expand infrastructure.
So far, the builder has secured 39 orders worth $7 billion in Iraq. Since 1977, Hyundai E&C has built various facilities, including fire power and refinery plants, in the Middle Eastern nation.
Hyundai E&C hopes such orders can improve its earnings. The company had a net profit of 156 billion won in the first quarter, up 11.3 percent from a year ago, with sales reaching 3.8 trillion won and operating profit 205 billion won.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump to visit S. Korea in June for summit with Moon
-
5
2PM's Ok Taecyeon set for return to show biz after finishing military service
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. consider 'various ways' to resume talks with N. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
3
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
4
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
5
S. Korea unveils 'tobacco endgame' plan to get people to quit smoking