Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Gov't to seek parliamentary ratification of key ILO conventions
SEOUL -- The government said Wednesday it plans to submit a motion to seek parliamentary approval for the three of four key International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions.
The move signals an about-face by the government that had kept a negative stance about seeking the ratification before a legal revision by the assembly.
-----------------
Moon: S. Korea aims to raise bio-health exports to US$50 bln
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in announced ambitious plans Wednesday to increase South Korea's bio-health exports to US$50 billion by 2030, as his administration is desperately searching for new economic growth engines.
On a visit to Osong, North Chungcheong Province, which is the nation's mecca for biotechnology research, Moon unveiled a vision for trebling its global market share to 6 percent by that year.
-----------------
S. Korean shares down in late morning trading
SEOUL -- South Korean shares traded lower late Wednesday morning, led by a sell-off by institutional investors, as market sentiment remained anxious about developments in the U.S.-China trade feud.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 4.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,057.14 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
U.S. underscores sanctions enforcement after N.K. envoy's call for return of seized ship
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday stressed U.N. member countries' enforcement of anti-North Korea sanctions after Pyongyang's top envoy to the world body renewed calls for the return of a seized ship suspected of violating sanctions.
But it said that Washington is still open to nuclear negotiations with the North, which have hit an impasse since the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal in Hanoi in February.
-----------------
Switzerland donates US$5 mln in humanitarian aid to N. Korea: OCHA
SEOUL -- Switzerland has donated about US$5 million in humanitarian assistance for North Korea, making the European country one the largest donors to the impoverished state this year, data showed Wednesday.
According to the data by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which tracks incoming funding for aid agencies, Switzerland donated $4.98 million last month for the World Food Programme's projects in North Korea.
-----------------
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
SEOUL -- North Korea's official news agency has bristled angrily at former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's criticism of leader Kim Jong-un as a dictator and tyrant, lashing out at the Democratic presidential hopeful as a "fool of low IQ."
Biden made the remark during a campaign speech over the weekend, claiming that the United States shouldn't be embracing "dictators and tyrants" like Russian President Vladimir Putin and the North's Kim, as President Donald Trump does.
-----------------
BTS ranks high on Billboard album chart for 5th week
SEOUL -- K-pop boy band BTS' latest album "Map of the Soul: Persona" ranked high on the Billboard main album chart for the fifth week in a row this week, chart updates showed Wednesday.
"Persona" came in at 17th on the Billboard 200 for the week ending May 25, the fifth week it has appeared on the chart since it landed atop in late April, according to the chart updates.
-----------------
GDP growth affects S. Korea's employment most
SEOUL -- South Korea's economic growth rate has had the greatest impact on the country's employment level among major macroeconomic variables over the past years, a report showed Wednesday.
A 1 percentage-point gain in South Korea's real gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have boosted the number of employed people by 0.41 percentage point between 2000-18, according to the report by the National Assembly Budget Office.
-----------------
Gwangju ready to host world's greatest swimmers in July
SEOUL -- The southern metropolitan city of Gwangju is gearing up for the top international swimming competition this summer, ready to welcome the best athletes the world has to offer in water.
The countdown to the FINA World Aquatics Championships will reach 50 days on Thursday. Under the theme of "Dive into Peace," the competition will run from July 12-28 in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, with the South Jeolla Province town of Yeosu hosting the open water swimming races.
-----------------
U.N. grants sanctions exemption for UNICEF's aid projects in N. Korea
SEOUL -- The U.N. Security Council has granted a sanctions exemption to allow the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) to carry out aid programs in North Korea to improve the health and nutrition of people in the impoverished country, according to the U.N. website.
The exemption, granted on April 11, paves the way for UNICEF to import items to deliver safe water supplies to communities and enable effective treatment at hospitals, especially for malnourished children and mothers.
(END)
