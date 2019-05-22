After 2 strong weeks, S. Korean Kang Sung-hoon closes in on Presidents Cup berth
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Riding the wave of an impressive two-week stretch, South Korean golfer Kang Sung-hoon has soared into contention for a spot at this year's Presidents Cup.
Kang earned his first PGA Tour title at the AT&T Byron Nelson on May 12, and then finished alone in seventh at the PGA Championship the following week.
Over those two weeks, Kang jumped from No. 38 to No. 13 and then to No. 10 in the points standings for the International Team at the Presidents Cup, a biennial match play competition between the United States and a team of non-European international players. Kang is the highest-ranked South Korean.
For the International Team, captained by South African legend Ernie Els, the top eight players in the points race will automatically qualify. The standings are determined by world ranking points accumulated from Aug. 27, 2018, to Aug. 25, 2019. Els will select four other players using his captain's picks.
Kang is No. 61 in the world rankings. Before his PGA victory, he had been No. 138.
"If I get in, I'll be honored to play in the Presidents Cup," Kang said following his win.
The competition will take place from Dec. 12 to 15 at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne.
Kang, who has never played at the Presidents Cup, has 94.05 points. Kim Si-woo, who competed at the 2017 Presidents Cup, has fallen from 10th to 13th with 78.84 points.
Kim, a two-time PGA Tour winner, is going through a rough spell of late, having missed three consecutive cuts.
Choi Kyoung-ju, a South Korean veteran with eight PGA Tour wins, is one of four assistants for Els, alongside South African Trevor Immelman, Australian Geoff Ogilvy and Canadian Mike Weir.
Tiger Woods will captain the U.S. team, with Fred Couples, Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker as his assistants.
Marc Leishman of Australia is leading the International Team in points, while Dustin Johnson is tops among American players.
