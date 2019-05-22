Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Renault Samsung union says will demand renegotiation of wages

All Headlines 15:46 May 22, 2019

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp.'s labor union said Wednesday it will ask the company to renegotiate wages and other working conditions after its members voted against a tentative agreement signed by the two sides last week.

In a vote held Tuesday, Renault Samsung workers rejected the tentative wage and collective agreement.

"We are discussing how to handle this issue after the union's rejection. We will demand the company sooner or later hold talks to narrow the gap (running deep between the company and the union)," union spokesman Nam Ki-tae said over the phone.

The company said it will take a wait-and-see attitude.

In the tentative deal, Renault Samsung offered about 12 million won (US$10,000) per worker in bonuses for their contribution to the carmaker's performance in 2018 instead of raising the basic salary.

The company and the union began negotiations in June last year to sign a wage and collective agreement deal.

The company has wanted to maintain a certain output level at the plant by securing export models from its parent company, while the union is more focused on increasing wages and reducing labor intensity.

Renault Samsung workers staged 62 rounds of strikes from October through April 19, resulting in production losses of over 14,320 vehicles. And the company temporarily halted operations at its only plant in Busan, 450 kilometers south of Seoul, several times due to its low utilization rate.

Affected by strikes, Renault Samsung's sales fell 40 percent to 52,930 vehicles in the January-April period from 87,996 units in the same period of last year.

It is urgent for the company and the union to sign a wage and collective agreement deal in order to secure production volume for the SM3 and the XM3 for export to Europe, Renault Samsung CEO Dominique Signora said last month.

Renault Samsung produces the SM3 compact, the SM5 midsize sedan, the SM6 upper midsize sedan, the SM7 large sedan, the SM3 Z.E. all-electric car and the QM6 SUV. It also produces Nissan Motor Co.'s Rogue SUV on a manufacturing contract. The QM3 compact SUV is built in Spain and shipped to Korea.

Renault S.A. has an 80 percent stake in Renault Samsung.

Renault Samsung's company logo (Yonhap)

