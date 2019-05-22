Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Unification ministry declines to comment on report on senior N. Korean official's replacement

All Headlines 15:08 May 22, 2019

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry declined to comment on a media report Wednesday that North Korea recently replaced a senior official handling inter-Korean affairs.

Earlier in the day, the JoongAng Ilbo reported that Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, was recently replaced by Rim Yong-chol, citing a government source. It did not provide details about his successor.

"Ri was seen in a group photo taken during the plenary session of the central committee of the (North Korea's ruling) party on April 10," Lee Sang-min, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing. "Other than that, there is nothing that the government can officially confirm."

Ri has served as the North's top negotiator in inter-Korean talks since early last year. He is also the counterpart of South Korea's unification minister.

He was last mentioned in North Korean media on April 12, which reported that he was elected as a member of a newly formed foreign affairs committee during the Supreme People's Assembly meeting.

Last month, Seoul's spy agency said that Kim Yong-chol, Pyongyang's chief interlocutor in talks with the United States, had been replaced by Jang Kum-chol, an official little known to the outside. North Korea has yet to confirm the replacement.

Kim's replacement, if confirmed, is seen as intended to hold him accountable for the breakdown of the February summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ri Son-gwon, chairman of North Korea's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, speaks during a ceremony in the North Korean border town of Kaesong on Sept. 14, 2018, in this file photo, to open a four-story building that will be used for a joint liaison office. The leaders of the two Koreas reached an agreement in their April summit to run such an office on hopes that the office will serve as a communication channel to help facilitate inter-Korean cooperation on various fronts. (pool photo) (Yonhap)

