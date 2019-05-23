Go to Contents Go to Navigation

6 foreign carmakers to recall 4,200 vehicles

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Six imported carmakers will voluntarily recall nearly 4,200 vehicles to repair faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and imported carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.

Porsche, Honda Motor Co., Peugeot, Volvo, BMW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plan to recall 12 kinds of models, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The problems include a faulty air blower in the air conditioning system in Porsche's Panamera sports car, a faulty air bag system in the Jeep Renegade sport utility vehicle imported by FCA and a faulty cooling water hose in the Volvo XC90 SUV, the ministry said.

Peugeot and Volvo began recall services on May 13 and May 20, respectively, at their repair and services centers. Other carmakers plan to provide recall services from Friday, it said.
