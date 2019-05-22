BGF Retail 203,500 UP 3,500

INNOCEAN 73,700 UP 1,500

SYC 53,600 DN 500

SamsungHvyInd 7,620 DN 10

CHONGKUNDANG 93,100 DN 100

NEXENTIRE 10,350 DN 100

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 50 DN450

COSMAX 112,000 DN 500

Donga ST 97,000 UP 200

DWEC 4,845 0

KOLMAR KOREA 65,000 DN 500

CUCKOO 138,000 UP 500

Doosan Bobcat 32,150 UP 200

Netmarble 115,500 UP 1,500

MANDO 29,550 DN 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S306000 UP500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 304,000 UP 10,000

ORION 85,900 DN 1,200

SKCHEM 59,600 UP 300

Donga Socio Holdings 99,500 DN 500

SK hynix 68,900 DN 1,400

Youngpoong 708,000 DN 2,000

KiaMtr 41,150 DN 150

DongkukStlMill 6,420 DN 110

HyundaiEng&Const 50,100 UP 900

SamsungF&MIns 277,000 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,500 UP 500

Kogas 42,100 UP 100

Hanwha 26,600 UP 50

DB HiTek 15,450 0

CJ 101,000 DN 3,000

JWPHARMA 32,700 UP 150

LGInt 16,750 DN 100

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,300 DN 1,400

ShinhanGroup 46,050 UP 450

HITEJINRO 20,450 0

Yuhan 247,500 UP 2,500

SLCORP 22,150 DN 500

CJ LOGISTICS 148,500 DN 4,500

DOOSAN 99,000 UP 800

(MORE)