KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BGF Retail 203,500 UP 3,500
INNOCEAN 73,700 UP 1,500
SYC 53,600 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,620 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 93,100 DN 100
NEXENTIRE 10,350 DN 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 50 DN450
COSMAX 112,000 DN 500
Donga ST 97,000 UP 200
DWEC 4,845 0
KOLMAR KOREA 65,000 DN 500
CUCKOO 138,000 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 32,150 UP 200
Netmarble 115,500 UP 1,500
MANDO 29,550 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S306000 UP500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 304,000 UP 10,000
ORION 85,900 DN 1,200
SKCHEM 59,600 UP 300
Donga Socio Holdings 99,500 DN 500
SK hynix 68,900 DN 1,400
Youngpoong 708,000 DN 2,000
KiaMtr 41,150 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 6,420 DN 110
HyundaiEng&Const 50,100 UP 900
SamsungF&MIns 277,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,500 UP 500
Kogas 42,100 UP 100
Hanwha 26,600 UP 50
DB HiTek 15,450 0
CJ 101,000 DN 3,000
JWPHARMA 32,700 UP 150
LGInt 16,750 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,300 DN 1,400
ShinhanGroup 46,050 UP 450
HITEJINRO 20,450 0
Yuhan 247,500 UP 2,500
SLCORP 22,150 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 148,500 DN 4,500
DOOSAN 99,000 UP 800
