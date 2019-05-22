KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DaelimInd 104,000 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16800 UP200
BoryungPharm 12,400 UP 100
L&L 16,150 DN 100
NamyangDairy 583,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,700 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,900 DN 150
Shinsegae 299,000 UP 2,500
Nongshim 248,500 DN 9,000
SGBC 43,550 DN 400
Hyosung 76,300 UP 500
LOTTE 43,600 DN 650
AK Holdings 49,750 UP 1,000
Binggrae 75,300 UP 200
GCH Corp 21,100 DN 400
LotteChilsung 162,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiMtr 127,000 0
AmoreG 68,100 UP 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,550 DN 250
POSCO 233,500 0
SPC SAMLIP 110,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 207,000 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,650 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 4,060 DN 20
DB INSURANCE 60,500 DN 300
HANILHOLDINGS 51,400 DN 3,000
SamsungElec 43,500 UP 350
NHIS 13,450 UP 150
SK Discovery 26,050 DN 350
LS 45,000 0
GC Corp 125,000 0
GS E&C 38,850 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 213,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 138,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,390 DN 40
SKC 31,500 0
GS Retail 35,150 DN 200
Ottogi 723,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 26,600 UP 600
DaeduckElec 11,900 DN 100
(MORE)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
4
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump to visit S. Korea in June for summit with Moon
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. consider 'various ways' to resume talks with N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
4
N. Korea's top envoy to U.N. repeats calls for U.S. return of seized cargo ship
-
5
S. Korea unveils 'tobacco endgame' plan to get people to quit smoking