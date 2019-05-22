KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 4,855 UP 10
HtlShilla 99,700 UP 2,200
Hanmi Science 67,800 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 97,500 DN 1,000
Hanssem 88,500 UP 2,700
HHI 109,000 UP 2,000
Hanwha Chem 21,850 UP 850
HankookShellOil 345,500 UP 27,000
BukwangPharm 17,100 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 32,050 UP 250
TaekwangInd 1,430,000 DN 20,000
SsangyongCement 5,690 DN 20
KAL 30,700 DN 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,880 UP 30
LG Corp. 71,700 DN 300
SsangyongMtr 4,300 DN 90
OCI 88,200 UP 800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,100 UP 400
KorZinc 433,500 UP 9,000
HyundaiMipoDock 49,100 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 33,800 UP 700
S-Oil 83,100 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 103,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 264,500 UP 3,000
KorElecTerm 66,300 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 42,150 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 93,500 UP 1,700
Mobis 211,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,650 UP 2,000
HDC HOLDINGS 15,600 UP 100
S-1 93,900 UP 300
Hanchem 85,100 DN 2,500
DWS 35,650 DN 300
UNID 49,300 UP 1,300
KEPCO 25,100 UP 50
SamsungSecu 34,450 DN 250
SKTelecom 253,000 DN 5,000
S&T MOTIV 36,500 UP 1,100
HyundaiElev 81,100 UP 900
Hanon Systems 11,000 UP 150
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
(2nd LD) Trump to visit S. Korea in June for summit with Moon
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
S. Korea unveils 'tobacco endgame' plan to get people to quit smoking
N. Korea's top envoy to U.N. repeats calls for U.S. return of seized cargo ship