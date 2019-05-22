SK 238,500 DN 3,000

Kangwonland 30,700 DN 50

NAVER 113,000 DN 1,500

Kakao 125,500 UP 500

NCsoft 487,000 UP 2,000

FARMSCO 7,280 UP 190

DSME 28,700 DN 200

DSINFRA 6,490 UP 30

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,950 0

CJ CheilJedang 278,000 DN 5,500

DongwonF&B 258,000 UP 5,000

KEPCO KPS 30,400 UP 200

LGH&H 1,282,000 0

LGCHEM 332,000 UP 2,500

KEPCO E&C 21,300 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,700 DN 1,400

HALLA HOLDINGS 40,950 DN 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,450 UP 150

LGELECTRONICS 73,100 UP 200

Celltrion 184,500 UP 3,500

Huchems 21,700 UP 250

DAEWOONG PHARM 162,500 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,200 UP 200

KIH 70,800 DN 200

LOTTE Himart 43,550 DN 700

GS 49,950 DN 150

CJ CGV 35,650 UP 150

HYUNDAILIVART 19,150 UP 600

LIG Nex1 34,300 UP 450

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 152,500 UP 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,050 DN 350

HANWHA LIFE 3,370 DN 70

AMOREPACIFIC 190,500 0

LF 22,750 DN 50

FOOSUNG 7,420 UP 70

JW HOLDINGS 6,240 UP 70

SK Innovation 167,500 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 24,850 0

KBFinancialGroup 46,200 DN 200

Hansae 23,450 DN 550

(MORE)