KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 238,500 DN 3,000
Kangwonland 30,700 DN 50
NAVER 113,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 125,500 UP 500
NCsoft 487,000 UP 2,000
FARMSCO 7,280 UP 190
DSME 28,700 DN 200
DSINFRA 6,490 UP 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,950 0
CJ CheilJedang 278,000 DN 5,500
DongwonF&B 258,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 30,400 UP 200
LGH&H 1,282,000 0
LGCHEM 332,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO E&C 21,300 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,700 DN 1,400
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,950 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,450 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 73,100 UP 200
Celltrion 184,500 UP 3,500
Huchems 21,700 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,200 UP 200
KIH 70,800 DN 200
LOTTE Himart 43,550 DN 700
GS 49,950 DN 150
CJ CGV 35,650 UP 150
HYUNDAILIVART 19,150 UP 600
LIG Nex1 34,300 UP 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 152,500 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,050 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,370 DN 70
AMOREPACIFIC 190,500 0
LF 22,750 DN 50
FOOSUNG 7,420 UP 70
JW HOLDINGS 6,240 UP 70
SK Innovation 167,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 24,850 0
KBFinancialGroup 46,200 DN 200
Hansae 23,450 DN 550
