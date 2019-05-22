KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LG HAUSYS 55,800 DN 200
Youngone Corp 40,700 DN 250
GKL 21,450 DN 50
DAEKYO 6,110 UP 30
KOLON IND 44,750 DN 100
HanmiPharm 408,500 UP 6,500
BNK Financial Group 7,080 0
emart 146,000 UP 500
Handsome 44,050 UP 650
NamhaeChem 10,500 0
DONGSUH 20,100 UP 50
BGF 7,700 UP 40
SamsungEng 16,850 UP 50
WJ COWAY 77,700 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 95,700 DN 200
PanOcean 4,300 UP 35
LOTTE SHOPPING 162,000 0
SAMSUNG CARD 36,000 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 26,000 DN 450
KT 27,250 DN 100
IBK 13,950 DN 50
LG Uplus 14,950 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,800 DN 300
KT&G 101,000 DN 2,500
Muhak 10,650 DN 600
DHICO 6,030 DN 60
SBS 21,000 DN 900
LG Display 16,900 0
SBC 18,450 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 31,150 UP 150
TONGYANG 1,845 UP 5
Daesang 25,750 DN 600
SKNetworks 5,040 UP 30
ORION Holdings 17,000 DN 550
KISWire 23,950 DN 300
LotteFood 566,000 DN 4,000
KCC 266,000 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 43,000 DN 50
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,900 UP 1,100
WooriFinancialGroup 14,050 UP 200
