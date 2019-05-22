Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:41 May 22, 2019

LG HAUSYS 55,800 DN 200
Youngone Corp 40,700 DN 250
GKL 21,450 DN 50
DAEKYO 6,110 UP 30
KOLON IND 44,750 DN 100
HanmiPharm 408,500 UP 6,500
BNK Financial Group 7,080 0
emart 146,000 UP 500
Handsome 44,050 UP 650
NamhaeChem 10,500 0
DONGSUH 20,100 UP 50
BGF 7,700 UP 40
SamsungEng 16,850 UP 50
WJ COWAY 77,700 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 95,700 DN 200
PanOcean 4,300 UP 35
LOTTE SHOPPING 162,000 0
SAMSUNG CARD 36,000 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 26,000 DN 450
KT 27,250 DN 100
IBK 13,950 DN 50
LG Uplus 14,950 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,800 DN 300
KT&G 101,000 DN 2,500
Muhak 10,650 DN 600
DHICO 6,030 DN 60
SBS 21,000 DN 900
LG Display 16,900 0
SBC 18,450 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 31,150 UP 150
TONGYANG 1,845 UP 5
Daesang 25,750 DN 600
SKNetworks 5,040 UP 30
ORION Holdings 17,000 DN 550
KISWire 23,950 DN 300
LotteFood 566,000 DN 4,000
KCC 266,000 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 43,000 DN 50
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,900 UP 1,100
WooriFinancialGroup 14,050 UP 200
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!