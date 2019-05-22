(2nd LD) Seoul stocks edge up on retail, foreign buying
(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 11-15, photo)
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended a winning streak for a second straight session on Wednesday, supported by net buying by retail and foreign investors. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 3.61 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 2,064.86. Trade volume was moderate at 500 million shares worth 4.52 trillion won (US$3.78 billion).
The local stock market opened higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
Market sentiment improved after the United States decided to give a 90-day reprieve of curbs against China's Huawei Technologies.
However, the KOSPI index traded lower in the late morning and afternoon amid a media report that Washington was considering slapping another curb on Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision.
Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities, said local market sentiment was hurt by the news about Hikvision.
"However, the index returned to positive terrain as China's central bank announced an economic stimulus plan to cut the reserve requirement ratio for rural banks," Seo said.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.81 percent to end at 43,500 won while SK hynix, a global chipmaker, fell 1.99 percent to 68,900 won.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, shed 1.31 percent at 113,000 won.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor remained flat at 127,000 won and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors declined 0.36 percent to 41,150 won.
The local currency closed at 1,192.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.2 won from the previous session's close after touching a new two-year low at one point, with the currency authorities here warning that the won's decline is excessive.
The won fell to as low as 1,196.5 won before reversing its direction shortly after the authorities' warning.
Risk-off sentiment prevailed throughout the session after the state-run Korea Development Institute trimmed its growth outlook to 2.4 percent for the year from 2.6 percent, and the Chinese yuan's weakness added downward pressure on the Korean won, traders said.
"Traders seem to be testing the limit the authorities can accept," said Jun Seung-ji, an analyst at Samsung Futures.
Hit by the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China and concerns over a slowdown, the Korean won has lost 2 percent against the greenback this month, becoming one of worst-performing currencies, and is set to touch the 1,200-won level.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys gained 0.4 basis point to 1.667 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond added 0.2 basis point to reach 1.709 percent.
