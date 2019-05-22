S. Korean Bond Yields on May 22, 2019
All Headlines 16:28 May 22, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.704 1.703 +0.1
3-year TB 1.667 1.663 +0.4
10-year TB 1.828 1.830 -0.2
2-year MSB 1.696 1.700 -0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.144 2.142 +0.2
91-day CD 1.840 1.840 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
4
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump to visit S. Korea in June for summit with Moon
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
2
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. consider 'various ways' to resume talks with N. Korea
-
4
S. Korea unveils 'tobacco endgame' plan to get people to quit smoking
-
5
N. Korea's top envoy to U.N. repeats calls for U.S. return of seized cargo ship