Prosecutors suspect Samsung vice chairman briefed about alleged accounting fraud at bio companies
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors investigating an accounting scandal at Samsung BioLogics and its affiliate Samsung Bioepis said Wednesday they have uncovered circumstantial evidence indicating a company executive had attempted to delete records of his telephone conversation with Samsung's heir apparent.
Prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said they were looking into suspicions that Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, had received reports by phone from a Samsung Bioepis executive on the Securities and Futures Commission's move to file a complaint against the Samsung bio companies over their accounting irregularities to the prosecution last year.
The Samsung Bioepis executive surnamed Yang, who was arrested and indicted last week on charges of manipulating and destroying evidence in an accounting scandal involving the two Samsung companies, was found to have ordered his subordinates to delete about 2,100 computer files, including those containing a summary of his phone conversation with Lee about the financial watchdog's move to file a complaint with the prosecution last July.
Prosecutors suspect that the title "vice chairman" found in the deleted files must refer to Lee.
Yang is accused of instructing tens of Samsung Bioepis employees to delete all words that could refer to Lee, like "JY" and "VIP," in documents and files from their mobile phones and notebooks last year.
Prosecutors suspect Yang may have acted on an order from Samsung Electronics' business support taskforce, which is believed to be functioning as Samsung Group's control tower.
In a related development, two executives of Samsung Electronics were arrested earlier this month on charges of trying to conceal and manipulate accounting documents and internal reports of Samsung BioLogics and Samsung Bioepis last summer.
Prosecution investigators found a computer server and tens of notebooks concealed under the floor of Samsung BioLogics plant in Incheon, west of Seoul, in a recent raid.
The nation's financial watchdog earlier estimated in its own inquiry that the alleged fraudulent accounting by Samsung BioLogics amounts to approximately 4.5 trillion won (US$3.9 billion). The then-loss making Samsung BioLogics reported sudden profits in 2015 after it changed the method used to calculate the valuation of its stake in Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with U.S.-based Biogen Inc.
Civic groups claimed the alleged fraud was intended to enhance Lee's control of Samsung Group by seeking to inflate Cheil Industries Inc.'s stake in Samsung BioLogics ahead of Cheil's merger with Samsung C&T Corp. in 2015. Lee is the largest shareholder in Cheil Industries.
Lee, the de factor leader of the conglomerate, was released from prison in February last year after being locked up for nearly a year for apparently providing bribes to ousted former President Park Geun-hye's confidante.
Samsung BioLogics has claimed that the change of accounting methods was in line with international accounting standards.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
4
Trump likely to delay auto tariff decision by up to 6 months: report
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump to visit S. Korea in June for summit with Moon
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
2
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. consider 'various ways' to resume talks with N. Korea
-
4
S. Korea unveils 'tobacco endgame' plan to get people to quit smoking
-
5
N. Korea's top envoy to U.N. repeats calls for U.S. return of seized cargo ship